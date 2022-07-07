Back in 1997, Chumbawamba said, “I get knocked down, but I get up again, you’re never gonna keep me down.” And that’s our motivation this week to bounce back after an unusual week in the CFL.

If you got the Redblacks at +3 last week you were able to get the push, but thanks to another late collapse by the Ticats and the Argos missing a game-tying extra point it made for a down week. Sure, the Argos could have gone on to win in overtime, but I think if they went to the extra quarter, the Bombers would have been able to cover the spread.

The Ticats, Argos and Alouettes are all on a bye this week, which means we’ve only got three games on the schedule for Week 5.

STAMPEDERS -3.5

This line has gone from -3 to -2.5 to -3.5, and to be honest, I would have taken any of them. The Calgary Stampeders are one of three teams still undefeated on the season, and even though they’ve been the least impressive of the three, I think they keep that perfect record intact after this week. Edmonton put up 23 on the Stampeders two weeks ago and then put up 29 on Hamilton last week, but I don’t believe they’re going to top either of those numbers this week. I think we see another big game from Ka’Deem Carey and the breakout game from Reggie Begelton that Stamps’ fans have been waiting for.

REDBLACKS +6.5

I liked this line a lot better at the start of the week when Ottawa opened as a 10-point underdog over at FanDuel, and if it gets any lower than this, I might have to reconsider. The Redblacks had a demanding schedule to startt the season and are much better than their 0-3 record. Despite going into the hardest stadium to play in, 10 points is a lot to give to a team, so I couldn’t resist jumping on that. I still think Ottawa will be able to cover a 6.5-point spread in this one, but if this line continues to drop, you might want to consider the Roughriders at home.

BLUE BOMBERS +3

CFL fans should get a good one on Saturday night when the Bombers visit the Lions in a battle of undefeated teams. Despite watching Nathan Rourke just tear things up game after game, I’m siding with the Bombers in this one because of the points they’re receiving. I grabbed this spread earlier this week when it was at +4 at FanDuel, but I still like the Bombers at +3 and will like it even more if the Lions rule out Lucky Whitehead. Yes, BC still has a lot of options on offence even without Whitehead in the lineup, but losing him as a decoy will also hurt a little. The Bombers aren’t the most explosive team on offence, but their defence knows how to shut things down and keep teams out of the end zone.

START KEON HATCHER ($5,206)

The bets didn’t exactly work out as planned last week, but the fantasy pick did not let us down. Hatcher had the best game of his career last week, catching seven passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, and he led all receivers in fantasy with 29.6 points. We’re not expecting another game like that this week but based on his salary and the way he’s being used in the Lions' offence, there’s a good chance we see him hit between 15-20 points this week, which is way more than you could ask for from a guy who’s listed just over $5000 in CFL Fantasy. He’s no longer the extreme value play that he was last week ($3,926), but he’s still listed at a great price this week.

