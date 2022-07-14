Throughout the CFL season, we’ve seen some wild line movement take place throughout the week leading up to kickoff, but this week has been a little quieter on that front.

Over at FanDuel, the Als have moved from 7-point favourites to 9-point favourites, the game in Nova Scotia went from a pick ‘em to the Roughriders being favoured by 2.5 points, the line in the Stamps-Bombers game has moved from 4.5 to 3.5 in favour of Winnipeg, and the Ticats remain 6.5-point favourites against the Redblacks.

One thing we can guarantee about this week is that we’re going to be down to one undefeated team and one winless team after this week’s slate of games.

[Odds via FanDuel]

ROUGHRIDERS -2.5

This game opened up as a pick ‘em since it’s taking place on neutral ground in Nova Scotia, and I liked the Roughriders right off the bat. The Riders fans are some of the most loyal fans in sports, which makes me think this game on the East Coast is going to turn into a home game for them. Toronto has struggled to score points this season and I think that trend will continue this week against the top-ranked defence in CFL Fantasy. There’s also a chance the Argos’ defence could be in for a long day on Saturday.

ALOUETTES MONEYLINE

It has been such a rough start for the teams in the East that Montreal can take control of first place with a win this week and an Argonauts loss, and they’d only be 2-3 on the year. The Als should be looking to prove something after the recent change in personnel and they get a juicy matchup against the Elks to do so. Montreal acquired running back Walter Fletcher from Edmonton shortly after William Stanback went down, and this week they’re giving him his first start in the backfield. So, Fletcher revenge game? There’s a very good chance that will happen. He’s listed at -130 on FanDuel for an anytime touchdown and only $4,512 in CFL Fantasy.

TIGER-CATS MONEYLINE

I did not think that both the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats would be winless at this point in the season, but that’s sports for you! This was supposed to be Jeremiah Masoli’s revenge game, and if he was in the lineup, I would have rolled with Ottawa. However, that’s not the case anymore, and I suddenly like Hamilton to finally get into the win column. This is the only game of the week where the line hasn’t moved at all, but there’s still time for that to happen. I think Ottawa is going to struggle to get some points this week, which is why I think Hamilton can cover the 6.5-spread, but I like the moneyline play a lot better. If you don’t like the moneyline odds, go ahead and parlay Hamilton ML with Montreal ML!

START WALTER FLETCHER ($4,512)

If you want to plug in a running back and a value price Walter Fletcher should be your guy this week. He’s getting his first start of the season for the Als and it just so happens to be against his former team that gives up a lot of points to running backs. Edmonton has given up 10 touchdowns on the ground through five games and are allowing just over 150 yards per game on the ground to opposing teams.

Share your CFL bet slips with us on Twitter (@TSN_Edge), or let us know who you’re starting in your CFL Fantasy leagues.