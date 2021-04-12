Hockey Canada announced Monday the 47 players who will attend the BFL National Women’s Team Selection Camp in Halifax from April 14-22. 

The Team Canada coaching staff will use selection camp as the final opportunity to evaluate the players ahead of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship, May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

The week-long camp includes practices and three intrasquad games at the Scotiabank Centre, in a secure self-isolation environment that is closed to both the public and media.

Hockey Canada has worked extensively with the province of Nova Scotia and Nova Scotia Public Health to ensure the health and safety of all participants and the community at large. Staff and players will continue to follow strict COVID-19 testing as per health and safety protocols that have been detailed and approved by Nova Scotia Public Health. 

“The past year has been very difficult for our athletes, coaches and staff, but we have persevered and continued our preparation for the IIHF Women’s World Championship one year later than expected,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of women’s national teams with Hockey Canada. “We are grateful to the province and Nova Scotia Public Health, who worked with us to ensure we are able to hold our camp in a secure environment. Our athletes have never wavered in their preparation, both on and off the ice, and we expect a high-tempo and spirited camp as we select the team that will give us the best chance to compete for a gold medal on home ice.”

 

Team Canada Selection Camp Roster

 
Name S/C Ht. Wt. Hometown 2020-21 Team
Goaltenders          
Kristen Campbell L 5’9” 180 Brandon, Man. Hockey Canada
Ann-Renée Desbiens L 5'9" 160 La Malbaie, Que. Hockey Canada
Genevîeve Lacasse L 5'8" 147 Kingston, Ont. Hockey Canada
Emerance Maschmeyer L 5'6" 141 Bruderheim, Alta. Hockey Canada
Kassidy Sauvé L 5'9" 149 Whitby, Ont. Hockey Canada
Shea Tiley L 5'10" 148 Shallow Lake, Ont. Hockey Canada
Defense          
Erin Ambrose R 5’5” 132 Keswick, Ont. Hockey Canada
Ashton Bell R 5'9" 163 Deloraine, Man. Minnesota Duluth (WCHA)
Jaime Bourbonnais R 5’7” 144 Mississauga, Ont. Hockey Canada
Kendall Cooper R 5'8" 153 Burlington, Ont. Quinnipiac (ECAC)
Renata Fast R 5’6” 144 Burlington, Ont. Hockey Canada
Laura Fortino L 5’4” 144 Hamilton, Ont. Hockey Canada
Nicole Gosling L 5'6" 142 London, Ont. Clarkson (ECAC)
Brigette Lacquette R 5’7” 180 Mallard, Man. Hockey Canada
Jocelyne Larocque L 5’6” 140 Ste. Anne, Man. Hockey Canada
Meaghan Mikkelson R 5'9" 139 St. Albert, Alta. Hockey Canada
Allie Munroe L 5’5” 148 Yarmouth, N.S. Djurgårdens IF (SDHL)
Lauriane Rougeau L 5'8" 166 Beaconsfield, Que. Hockey Canada
Ella Shelton L 5’8” 176 Ingersoll, Ont. Hockey Canada
Claire Thompson L 5'8" 148 Toronto, Ont. Hockey Canada
Micah Zandee-Hart L 5’8” 150 Saanichton, B.C.. Hockey Canada
Forwards          
Victoria Bach L 5'4" 124 Milton, Ont. Hockey Canada
Ann-Sophie Bettez L 5'4" 132 Sept-Îles, Que. Hockey Canada
Emily Clark L 5'7" 130 Saskatoon, Sask. Hockey Canada
Mélodie Daoust L 5'6" 157 Valleyfield, Que. Hockey Canada
Jessie Eldridge R 5'8" 170 Barrie, Ont. Hockey Canada
Sarah Fillier R 5'4" 137 Georgetown, Ont. Princeton  (ECAC)
Loren Gabel L 5'4" 147 Kitchener, Ont. Hockey Canada
Élizabeth Giguère R 5'9" 158 Quebec City, Que. Clarkson (ECAC)
Julia Gosling L 5'10" 162 London, Ont. St. Lawrence (ECAC)
Brianne Jenner R 5'9" 159 Oakville, Ont. Hockey Canada
Rebecca Johnston L 5'9" 148 Sudbury, Ont. Hockey Canada
Rebecca Leslie R 5'5" 118 Ottawa, Ont. Hockey Canada
Emma Maltais L 5'3" 157 Burlington, Ont. Ohio State (WCHA)
Sarah Nurse L 5'8" 140 Hamilton, Ont. Hockey Canada
Kristin O'Neill L 5'4" 129 Oakville, Ont. Hockey Canada
Amy Potomak R 5'8" 165 Aldergrove, B.C. Minnesota (WCHA)
Sarah Potomak L 5'5" 140 Aldergrove, B.C. Hockey Canada
Marie-Philip Poulin L 5'6" 160 Beauceville, Que. Hockey Canada
Jamie Lee Rattray L 5'6" 172 Kanata, Ont. Hockey Canada
Jillian Saulnier L 5'5" 144 Halifax, N.S. Hockey Canada
Sophie Shirley R 5'8" 146 Saskatoon, Sask. Wisconsin (WCHA)
Natalie Spooner R 5'10" 180 Scarborough, Ont. Hockey Canada
Laura Stacey R 5'10" 143 Kleinburg, Ont. Hockey Canada
Blayre Turnbull R 5'7" 155 Stellarton, N.S. Hockey Canada
Alexa Vasko L 5'3" 149 St. Catharines, Ont. Mercyhurst (CHA)
Daryl Watts L 5'5" 150 Toronto, Ont. Wisconsin (WCHA)
 