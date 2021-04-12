Hockey Canada announced Monday the 47 players who will attend the BFL National Women’s Team Selection Camp in Halifax from April 14-22.

The Team Canada coaching staff will use selection camp as the final opportunity to evaluate the players ahead of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship, May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

The week-long camp includes practices and three intrasquad games at the Scotiabank Centre, in a secure self-isolation environment that is closed to both the public and media.

Hockey Canada has worked extensively with the province of Nova Scotia and Nova Scotia Public Health to ensure the health and safety of all participants and the community at large. Staff and players will continue to follow strict COVID-19 testing as per health and safety protocols that have been detailed and approved by Nova Scotia Public Health.

“The past year has been very difficult for our athletes, coaches and staff, but we have persevered and continued our preparation for the IIHF Women’s World Championship one year later than expected,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of women’s national teams with Hockey Canada. “We are grateful to the province and Nova Scotia Public Health, who worked with us to ensure we are able to hold our camp in a secure environment. Our athletes have never wavered in their preparation, both on and off the ice, and we expect a high-tempo and spirited camp as we select the team that will give us the best chance to compete for a gold medal on home ice.”