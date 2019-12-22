The NFL has flexed the 49ers at Seahawks game in Seattle next Sunday to prime time.

Both teams have a shot at the top overall seed and the outcome of the season finale will determine the NFC West champion.

The 49ers beat the Rams on Saturday night and are 12-3. Seattle enters its game later Sunday with Arizona at 11-3. The league typically waits until Week 16 to determine the prime-time matchup for the final day of the season.