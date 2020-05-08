For a battle-tested former #1 NFL draft pick, dealing with injury and recovery are just another part of the job description. Yet even when following a meticulously detailed game plan – scary setbacks can happen unexpectedly. An all-new special edition of ESPN’s E60 documentary series documents Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith’s devastating leg injury and his courageous recovery in “Project 11”, airing Sunday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN4 and TSN5.

“Project 11” details Smith’s recovery process after suffering a severely broken leg in November 2018. With never-before-seen footage of the injury and the severe complications that almost cost him his life, the hour-long documentary chronicles his battles with post-operative infection, the life-changing decisions made by doctors and Smith’s family, and Smith’s intense recovery and rehabilitation.

The program features a multitude of interviews with physicians who performed the 17 surgeries Smith has endured since the injury and who treated him throughout the process, as well as with Urban Meyer, who coached Smith at the University of Utah; Jim Harbaugh and Mike McCarthy, who coached him during his time with the San Francisco 49ers; and Andy Reid and Matt Nagy, his coaches with the Kansas City Chiefs. Also interviewed are Smith’s former 49ers teammate Vernon Davis; former Redskins teammate Adrian Peterson; and JJ Watt of the Houston Texans, who made the fateful tackle on Smith.