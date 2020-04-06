A new way to Experience TSN: SPORTS AM BY TSN launches on Quibi

There’s a new way to get your fix from Canada’s Sports Leader, as SPORTS AM BY TSN launched on Monday on Quibi, the ambitious short-form content platform designed specifically for smartphones.

Through its fast-paced and fresh format, SPORTS AM BY TSN covers all the must-see highlights and trending stories from around the world of sports.

New episodes are made available for streaming every morning to keep you up to date with what’s happening in sports.

Hosted by TSN’s Lindsay Hamilton and Kayla Grey, SPORTS AM BY TSN packs the most buzzed-about and truly essential sports stories from around the world into three-minute daily episodes.

“With an unmatched level of energy, wit, and charisma, Lindsay and Kayla are the perfect hosts to deliver smart and engaging short-form sports content,” said Steve Argintaru, Senior Producer and Showrunner, SPORTS AM BY TSN.

The show is one of three as part of Bell Media’s partnership with Quibi, to produce curated daily content. Quibi is available for download for iOS in the Apple App Store on Android in the Google Play Store. You can sign up for Quibi now and get a limited time 90-day free trial.