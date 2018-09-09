Watching sports has never been easier. With on-demand products being more accessible than ever, there is almost no excuse to miss your favourite sports team in action. From streaming services to apps, you can catch any event, any match, at any time.

Imagine having all of that put into one single service. Whether it’s the NHL, NBA, or something as niche as European Handball, the ability to watch all of them at once is a sports fan's dream.

This is where the gaming world has the advantage. Introducing Twitch.tv.

Owned by Amazon, Twitch is a live streaming platform where gamers across the world can access and view any game, at any given time as long as someone is streaming. From games as popular as Fortnite to as niche as Farming Simulator, chances are it’s on Twitch.

Often times when a gamer tries to explain Twitch to someone outside of the gaming world, it’s met with replies such as “a twitch?” or my personal favourite “who’s twitching?”

Little do sports fans know, Twitch does draw many similarities to traditional sports viewing.

You watch it for a reason

We watch sports for different reasons. You tune in to watch Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid because they dominate on the ice. They’re so excellent at what they do that their skill alone is worth tuning in to.

On the flip side, we also tend to love players that aren’t elite talent, but provide tons of entertainment. From not knowing how much time is left on the clock, to having some questionable moments on social media, J.R. Smith screams entertainment.

Twitch offers these two avenues and more. Considered to be the best PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) player, Shroud has dazzled fans with his spectacular play. While he’s not one for on screen gimmicks, Shroud gets you watching with a high level of gameplay.

If you’re looking to be entertained, you can look toward streamers like TimTheTatman or Summit1G. This isn’t to say that either of these streamers lack skill, it’s more so to say they entertain you through other methods. If there’s a good song playing and TimTheTatman sees an opportunity to combine skill and entertainment – you can bet he’ll take his shot.

Another streamer whose personality shines through their stream is Summit1g. Summit has long been one of Twitch’s most popular streamers. Gaining notoriety from the famous “Summit Molly” incident, he averages just over 10 thousand viewers every time he goes live and sometimes loses his temper.

There’s something for everyone

As much as we want to say we’re the biggest sports fan to exist, the reality is that we’re really not. There’s nothing wrong with that and embracing what you love is perfectly okay. The biggest NBA fan isn’t going to necessarily love Cricket or Darts. The biggest League of Legends fan isn't going to love Minecraft and Rocket League.

With one simple click you can browse all the games that are being played and choose the one you want to watch.

In the mood for a first person shooter? Give Counter Strike: Global Offensive a try. In the mood for a sports game? You can definitely tune in to watch NBA 2K19 or NHL 19.

Twitch extends to more than just video games. Over the last couple of years, a surge of “creative” streamers have found a home on Twitch. If you need your musical fix, you can head right to Twitch and get your own personal concert.

Twitch also offers poker, graphic design, talk shows and even Bob Ross.

Feel like you’re at the event

When you go to a game or event, you encounter fans. Whether they’re for the team you support or the opposition, you all meet up at the venue. Twitch offers you a similar experience but you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

Twitch Chat is your way to communicate with all of your fellow spectators. If you hate what you just saw, go ahead and let it out the same as you would at the event, but by typing it in. Different streams will have different rules. Muttering an expletive at a bar is usually fine, but if you scream it at an event, it’s probably not a good idea. Twitch chat is the same way. If the streamer is alright with swearing, they’ll typically let it fly. However, some streamers are starting to gear towards a younger audience and have stricter rules and punishment could be handed down.

We live for moments

Every sporting event is filled with moments. Some are bigger than others and some will always mean more to different people. Take the Golden Goal. Every single Canadian, regardless of how young or old, had goosebumps when Crosby scored one of the most iconic goals in history.

Twitch can be home to moments like that and more. From things as big as Samsung Galaxy dethroning SK Telecom T1 at the 2017 League of Legends World Championships to as small as a local esports bar hosting a tournament. Twitch is the home for competitive moments around the world.

Twitch has also been the home for some iconic moments in the gaming community. Canadian streaming couple "Abootgaming" had perhaps the biggest moment of their life happen live in front of nearly 15, 000 people.

From winning worldwide tournaments to getting engaged, Twitch is more than just a platform. Sports fans often gravitate towards the world of sports after a long day at work, or as something they're passionate about. Some see it as an escape from reality. For gamers, Twitch is the same thing. It's a place where you can make connections, have a few laughs and witness some of the best moments the world has to offer.