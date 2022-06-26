LANGLEY, B.C., — Aaron Brown won the 200 metres at the Canadian track and field championships on Sunday for his second gold medal in two days.

The 30-year-old from Toronto ran a season's best 20.03 seconds for his 10th career national title. He won gold in the 100 metres on Saturday.

Jerome Blake, Brown's teammate on the 4x100 relay that won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, took 200 silver in 20.32.

The field was missing Olympic 200 champion Andre De Grasse, who announced early in the week he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

The wind was just inside the legal limit at 1.8 metres per second. Natassha McDonald of Mississauga, Ont., won the women's 200 in 22.67.

The Canadian championships were the final chance for athletes to achieve standards or gain important ranking points to secure spots on the team for the world track and field championships that begin July 15 in Eugene, Ore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022.