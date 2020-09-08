Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones told NFL Network on Tuesday that the team is working on a deal for him as he enters the final season of his current contract.

"Yes they definitely are. My agent and them are taking care of that," Jones said of the extension. "I'm gonna focus on football."

Jones posted a career-high 1,084 rushing yards and 474 receiving yards last season, finishing with a total of 19 touchdowns. He finished tied for the NFL lead in rushing TDs.

The Packers used a second-round pick in this year's draft on Boston College running back AJ Dillon, who was listed behind Jones and Jamaal Williams on the team's first depth chart on Tuesday.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Jones said in May he'd prefer not to test the free agent market next March.

"I'm really not looking at the market. I'm just focused on myself," Jones said. "I feel like I can play at a really high level and elite level for a very long time, so I'm just going to do what I can, and hopefully that leads to me being a Packer for life. That's my goal."