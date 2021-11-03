Rodgers out vs. Chiefs, Love to make first start for Packers

The Green Bay Packers will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers for their showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed.

Jordan Love, the team's first-round pick in 2020, will make his first career start in place of Rodgers, who was placed in the NFL's COVID Protocol Wednesday.

"I said hey, it's a great challenge," LaFleur said of his reaction to learning Rodgers wouldn't be available. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We all have to prepare to the best of our ability to go down there and get a win, and that's the mindset. They're not going to postpone or cancel the game.

"We have a game to play. It's the next-man-up mentality and that's how we've operated for everybody. I think our guys will rally around Jordan. We've got a lot of confidence in him, and what a great opportunity for him to showcase what he can do."

Jordan Love will be starting, LaFleur says. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) November 3, 2021

The Packers were without wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard along with defensive coordinator Joe Barry due to the COVID Protocol last week, when they defeated the Arizona Cardinals.

The 37-year-old Rodgers has thrown for 1,894 yards with 17 touchdowns to three interceptions this season while leading the Packers to a 7-1 start.

Love saw playing time in the fourth quarter of the Packers blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, completing five of seven passes for 68 yards.

With practice roster quarterback Kurt Benkert also in the protocol, the Packers are expected to sign veteran Blake Bortles to serve as Love's backup on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.