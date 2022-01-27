The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this Friday and Saturday with the opening two rounds of Season 8 racing under lights on one of the most technically challenging tracks of the series around the walls of the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Watch it live on TSN2 on Friday and Saturday, with both broadcasts at 11:30am et.

Fans will be returning to the grandstands and millions more will be tuning-in live around the world to see the ultra-competitive line-up of 11 teams and 22 world-class drivers launch their challenge for the FIA World Championship title at the start of the biggest-ever 16 race calendar.

FIA Formula E World Championship has its first Canadian race in Vancouver on July 2.

Mercedes-EQ Hunting The Double

Reigning World Champions Nyck de Vries and Mercedes-EQ are looking to defend their Drivers' and Teams' World Championships. While their closest rivals from last season field unchanged line-ups, this season sees three new drivers take a seat in the most competitive Formula E grid to date, including new addition and ex-Formula 1 racer, Antonio Giovinazzi.

Mitch Evans and Sam Bird are back with Jaguar TCS Racing while DS TECHEETAH confirmed that double champion Jean-Eric Vergne once again lines up with Season 6 title-winner Antonio Felix da Costa.

Envision Racing will seek to build on a positive Season 7, with Robin Frijns impressing on the way to fifth in the standings last time out, and Nick Cassidy is no longer just the head-turning rookie but a serious contender. After a storming maiden campaign, Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis is back and is joined by the only American driver on the grid, 2019 Indy Lights champ Oliver Askew.

ROKiT Venturi Racing head into a new campaign full of optimism with last year’s runner up Edoardo Mortara joined by 2016/17 champion Lucas di Grassi at the Monegasque team this season. TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team's all-German line-up remains where Pascal Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer go again in search of Porsche's maiden race win in all-electric motorsport as Oliver Rowland joins countryman Alexander Sims at Mahindra Racing.

Maximilian Guenther makes the switch to Nissan e.dams, alongside 2015/16 champion Sebastien Buemi, while DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT snapped up Antonio Giovinazzi fresh from Formula 1, with the Italian joining Sergio Sette Camara. At NIO 333, Oliver Turvey is joined by multiple Macau Grand Prix winner and current FIA Formula 2 Championship front-runner Dan Ticktum.