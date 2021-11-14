ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Sasha Chmelevski scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the San Jose Barracuda past the Abbotsford Canucks 3-2 in the AHL on Sunday night.

Evan Weinger and Noah Gregor, with the game-tying goal in the third period, scored for the Barracuda (4-4-1) in regulation. Goalie Alexei Melnichuk made 20 saves.

Chase Wouters and Jarid Lukosevicius scored for the Canucks (4-4-3), which took a 2-1 lead into the third. Michael DiPietro made 37 stops in defeat.

San Jose was 0 for 4 on the power play while Abbotsford failed to score with the man advantage on six opportunities.

The Barracuda outshot the Canucks 40-22.

Abbotsford was coming off a 7-1 victory over San Jose on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.