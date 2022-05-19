All three Canadians over par after opening round of PGA Championship

Hadwin on his Rd. 1: 'That 12, 13, 14 stretch kind of killed me a little bit'

All three Canadians in the field at the 104th PGA Championship, Adam Hadwin, Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes, find themselves with work to do to get back into contention after the opening round on Thursday.

Hadwin leads the group after firing in a 3-over (73) round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He finds himself tied for 78th and eight shots behind leader Rory McIlroy.

The 34-year-old’s round was hampered by three straight bogeys on holes 12, 13 and 14. After pulling one of those shots back with a birdie on 16, Hadwin dropped another stroke with a bogey on 18.

Conners is tied for 122nd after opening with a 6-over (76), that included four bogeys and a double bogey at 15.

Hughes, who like Conners began his round on the 10th tee, carded a 7-over (77) first round to sit tied for 130th. He bogeyed five holes and had a double bogey at the par-4 second.

Hadwin will be the first Canadian to hit the course for the second round as he will tee off at 8:27am ET alongside Cameron Tringale and Hudson Swafford.

Conners will be in a group with Jason Kokrak and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and they will hit the course at 8:44am ET.

Mackenzie Hughes tees off at 1:52pm ET and he will play with Michael Block and Sadom Kaewkanjana.