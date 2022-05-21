Hadwin: 'You have to hit fairways and I struggled to do that'

After narrowly making the cut yesterday at 4-over, Adam Hadwin's 5-over third round on Saturday dropped him to 9-over and 72nd place at the 104th PGA Championship.

Hadwin's week at Tulsa, Oklahoma's Southern Hills Country Club started with a first round that saw him finish 3-over (73). He finished his second round above the cut line to play the weekend.

On Saturday, Hadwin started his third go at the course struggling on the same holes that troubled him on Friday; holes 1 and 2.

After he bogeyed 1 and double bogeyed 2, Hadwin posted a trio of pars before back-to-back bogeys extinguished his momentum. He would go on to finish the front 9 at 5-over.

On the back 9, things got marginally better for the Abbotsford, B.C., native, as he posted a birdie on 13. That would be his lone hole under par as another par-heavy ending to his round and a bogey on 18 inhibited his ability to climb the leaderboard.