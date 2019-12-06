Vinatieri, Hilton ruled out of Colts game at Tampa Bay

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be without kicker Adam Vinatieri and Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton this weekend at Tampa Bay.

Vinatieri was limited in practice Wednesday and didn''t work out Thursday or Friday because of a left knee injury. The NFL's career scoring leader has missed 14 kicks this season — eight field goals and six extra points.

Indy (6-6) claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers this week and he'll will replace the 46-year-old Vinatieri.

Hilton will miss his fifth game in six weeks.

Starting cornerback Kenny Moore II also has been ruled out by coach Frank Reich. Moore has an injured ankle.

Reich also said starting running back Marlon Mack and rookie receiver Parris Campbell are expected to return from hand injuries this week.

