It seems like Adrian Peterson is no fan of the Trent Williams situation.

Adrian Peterson to me on Trent Williams' ongoing absence: "Since Day 1 of camp you notice his absence is impacting us tremendously. You go from not having to worry about the blind-side at all, to having to chip on that side, add a TE there which changes what you do [Cont.]" — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 13, 2019

Speaking to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the running back said Williams' continued holdout while seeking a new contract is impacting the team "tremendously."

"Since day one of camp you notice his absence is impacting us tremendously. You go from not having to worry about the blind-side at all, to having to chip on that side, add a tight end there which changes what you do," Peterson said.

"I think it it's making [rookie] Dwayne Haskins have to think more, not process things as calmly. Matter of fact, I think it's impacting all of our quarterbacks. Guys are coming off the edge in practice right there on the quarterback and the running back. It's been a struggle."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams have contacted Washington about potentially trading for Williams but the club has shut those inquiries down.

Williams has been with the organization since being drafted out of Oklahoma No. 4 in 2010.

He is a veteran of nine NFL seasons and has made seven Pro Bowls.