The Elite’s Adam Cole makes his in-ring Dynamite debut against Frankie Kazarian. Plus, Bryan Danielson will address AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct, and on TSN.ca.



------------------



Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian - After making a shocking debut and joining The Elite at the All Out pay-per-view, Adam Cole makes his in-ring Dynamite debut against veteran Frankie Kazarian. The former Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Ring of Honor World Champion has made his allegiance clear from the get-go, attacking Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at All Out and participating in a beatdown of Bryan Danielson last week on Dynamite.



As soon as Cole made it clear he was siding with The Elite, he made an enemy in Kazarian. Ever since Young Bucks took the AEW World Tag Team titles from SCU, “The Elite Hunter” has been on a mission to stop the faction at all costs.



The two have a contentious history dating back to their time in ROH, when Kazarian joined and betrayed Cole’s Bullet Club on the same night, causing then-champion Cole to lose his title to Kazarian’s tag partner Christopher Daniels.



With The Elite behind him once again, Cole looks to make a successful Dynamite debut and rid the group of the man that has long been a thorn in their side.



Jade Cargill vs. Leyla Hirsch - Jade Cargill has run roughshod over the AEW women’s division since making her promotional debut, racking up an 11-0 record. She’ll put that undefeated mark on the line Wednesday against “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, who had some choice words for the newcomer.

Must be nice to have everything handed to you Jade. Well this week in Jersey you are in my home town, and I’ll hand you the ass beating you deserve. Welcome to the business, rook pic.twitter.com/5UZwXvHN3l — Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) September 13, 2021

“Must be nice to have everything handed to you Jade,” Hirsch tweeted on Monday. “Well this week in Jersey you are in my hometown, and I’ll hand you the a-- beating you deserve. Welcome to the business, rook.”



Even with the hometown advantage, defeating Cargill will be a tough task for Hirsch, as the veteran (4-foot-11) is listed nearly a full foot shorter than her opponent. Size advantage or not, the tough-as-nails Hirsch will bring the fight to one of the rising stars of the women’s division.





Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) - The two legends have gone back and forth over the past week, with Blanchard beginning the war of words last week on Dynamite by accusing Sting of riding the coattails of Allin to find success one more time and issuing the challenge for tonight’s match. He also warned that there would come a time where he and Sting would go one-on-one one last time.



Things came to a head between these four last week on Rampage when Spears attacked Allin from behind, laying him out on the floor while Blanchard continued his war of words with Sting.



Can Allin and Spears settle things between the ropes or will the two veterans get involved in the match with their proteges?



PLUS:



- CM Punk will be on commentary



- Bryan Danielson will address Kenny Omega after issuing a challenge to the AEW World Champion last week



- Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer will issue a challenge to Jon Moxley following last week’s match



- Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page issue an open challenge