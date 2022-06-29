The Jericho Appreciation Society takes on Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW's second ever Blood and Guts match. Plus, Orange Cassidy meets Ethan Page and TBS Champion Jade Cargill is in action. You can catch AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Blood and Guts match: Jericho Appreciation Society ("The Wizard" Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker) (w/ Tay Conti) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and Blackpool Combat Club (AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA and Claudio Castagnoli) (w/ William Regal) - For just the second time in company history, a Blood and Guts match will headline Dynamite on Wednesday night in Detroit. Taking its cue from the classic WarGames matches from Jim Crockett Promotions, Blood and Guts features two rings enclosed by a steel cage. In a Blood and Guts match, there are no pinfalls or disqualifications. The match can only be won through submission or surrender. Brutality is the name of the game. The match will start with only two participants and additional entrants will be added at each time interval. That means one side will have a man advantage with every second entrant. Because the team of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki defeated Eddie Kingston, Wheeler YUTA and Shota Umino at Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the JAS will hold that advantage. The other wrinkle to the match is the addition of Claudio Castagnoli as the replacement for the injured Bryan Danielson. If Kingston didn't like Danielson, he utterly loathes Castagnoli. A former friend, Kingston has harboured a grudge against Castagnoli for years after a major falling out between the two in CHIKARA. For Kingston, it's bad enough to have to deal with the JAS, but now he's got to worry about somebody on his own side. Can the JAS take advantage of their opponents' discord and inflict a humiliating defeat for Kingston and co.?

--

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page (w/ Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky) - Orange Cassidy came a whisker away from becoming the IWGP United States Champion on Sunday night at Forbidden Door, but finally fell victim to Will Ospreay's Storm Breaker and the champion retained in what was a tremendous contest. The match also made it perfectly clear that the laconic Cassidy can hold his own with anybody in a ring. On Wednesday night on Dynamite, Cassidy will once again face a stiff test in the form of Stoney Creek, Ont.'s Ethan Page. Page is still seething over his loss to Miro earlier this month that kept him out of the All-Atlantic Championship final that was ultimately won by PAC at Forbidden Door. Page heads into the bout at 3-4 in singles matches in 2022 and sees Cassidy as a springboard for better things. The match will be the third meeting between the two and the second ever singles encounter. At Game Changer Wrestling's Curtain Call pay-per-view in September of 2019, Cassidy defeated Page. Then for F1RST Wrestling in Minneapolis in January 2020, the team of Cassidy and Chuck Taylor were victorious over The North (Page and Josh Alexander). In order to pick up his first win over Cassidy, Page is going to have to work for it. Can "All Ego" emerge victorious or will Cassidy continue his mastery over Page?

--

TBS Championship match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/ Stokely Hathaway) vs. Leila Grey - The undefeated Jade Cargill faces her next test on Dynamite in the form of Leila Grey. Grey is the current Ohio Valley Wrestling Women's Champion, but hasn't had the best of luck in previous AEW matches. She's fallen in defeat to the likes of Serena Deeb, Marina Shafir and Kris Statlander in AEW. Grey has also lost to Cargill's Baddies associate Kiera Hogan. Asking Grey to pick up her first win in AEW against the dominant Cargill is likely too tall a task. For Cargill, the match will serve as another opportunity to send a message to Statlander, Athena and anybody else who has their sights set on her TBS title. Will Cargill keep rolling or can Grey pull off one of the biggest upsets in AEW history?

--

PLUS:

- Fresh off of his blistering promo last week, we will once again here from Christian Cage. Perhaps he will offer some clarity on what he said to calm down an irate Luchasaurus last Wednesday as Cage ran down his former associate Jungle Boy.

- After their official reformation on Rampage, we will hear from La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo and Rush).