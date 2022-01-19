Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley makes his return on Wednesday night, plus CM Punk is in action against Shawn Spears and Brody King makes his in-ring debut, teaming with Malakai Black to take on the Varsity Blonds. ​​You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Jon Moxley returns - For the first time in nearly three months, Jon Moxley will make his return to AEW on Wednesday night. Moxley stepped away from the ring to enter treatment for alcohol dependency. We last saw the former AEW World Champion on the Oct. 27 edition of Dynamite. A lot has changed in AEW since Moxley left and we will undoubtedly get his thoughts on what has transpired on Wednesday night.

CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Wardlow) - CM Punk remains undefeated in AEW, but it's not unfair to say he got incredibly lucky last Wednesday night. In a match with Wardlow, Punk appeared to be dead to rights following his opponent's Symphony of Power Bombs. With Wardlow appearing to be on the precipice of the biggest match of his career, Maxwell Jacob Friedman intervened. He didn't care about Wardlow winning or losing. He just wanted Punk to suffer. Stopping Wardlow from pinning a down-and-out Punk, MJF had him continue the beating on the outside, putting Punk through a table. But Punk is a cagey veteran. When Wardlow eventually brought him back in the ring to pin him, Punk surprised his less experienced opponent with a cradle and stole the victory. It was almost enough for Wardlow to finally lose patience with MJF and put the man who pays his salary in his place before Shawn Spears stepped in to get cooler heads to prevail. Now it's Spears's turn to take on Punk at MJF's behest. Will Spears be able to take advantage of a still weakened Punk or will Punk once again get the better of MJF and The Pinnacle?

Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/ Julia Hart) - One week after making his AEW debut, we get our first look at Brody King in an AEW ring. Deceptively fast for a man of his size, King has been a problem everywhere he's wrestled from Ring of Honor to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, having stepped into the ring with the likes of Tomohiro Ishii, Jonathan Gresham and Josh Alexander. It didn't come as much of a surprise to see King align himself with Malakai Black, considering that the duo is the current Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Champions. The question now becomes, have Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison bitten off more than they can chew? Pillman and Garrison still want revenge for Black's spraying of his black mist in Julia Hart's face, but they've each been foiled in singles matches against the House of Black's leader. If they haven't been able to get the better of Black on his own, the odds are greatly against defeating both him and King. Can the Varsity Blonds finally get a measure of retribution or will we witness the beginning of the Kings of the Black Throne's reign of terror in AEW?

Mixed tag-team match: AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and Adam Cole vs. Kris Statlander and "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy - Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy have been at odds for a number of weeks now, but the conflict grew last Wednesday when Britt Baker and Kris Statlander became involved. There have not been many mixed tags matches in AEW history, but the team of Statlander and Cassidy was victorious in one of them. On an edition of Dynamite last summer, the pair teamed up to defeat The Blade and The Bunny. Their familiarity in the ring will be vital against real-life couple Cole and Baker. Cole and Baker have teamed up in the past, but not for several years - though one of their matches together came against Cassidy's CHAOS stablemates Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero). Which of these two teams will pick up the win on Wednesday night?

The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) vs. Sting and Darby Allin - For Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, Wednesday night represents a case of "Be careful what you wish for." For weeks, the duo has been antagonizing Sting and Darby Allin and on Dynamite, they'll finally meet them in the ring. Bowens and Allin faced off in a singles match on the New Year's Eve edition of Rampage in which Allin won with the Coffin Drop, but that didn't deter The Acclaimed from laying out both Allin and Sting after the match. Bowens and Caster head into the match riding some momentum as winners of their last six tag matches. But Allin and Sting are undefeated as a tag team and present a step up in competition from the teams over which Bowens and Caster were victorious during their current streak. Will The Acclaimed put their money where their mouths are or will Sting and Darby Allin claim yet another victory?

AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. The Nightmare Family (Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson) (w/ Arn Anderson) - With members of the Four Horsemen in opposing corners, FTR faces off against one of AEW's youngest teams in Johnson and Anderson. The gulf in experience here is obvious, but what's going on behind the scenes might change the dynamics in play here. On last week's Dynamite, Tully Blanchard offered to take Brock under his wing, something that obviously ruffled the feathers of his former tag-team partner in Brock's father, Arn Anderson. Was the offer a legitimate one or was Blanchard simply trying to raise the ire of the man with whom he shared the WWF and NWA World Tag Team Championships? Wednesday night's match will likely give us a better idea.

Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue - Skye Blue is one of the best young prospects in AEW's women's division, but she's probably going to be in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday night when she takes on the increasingly dangerous Serena Deeb. On last week's Dynamite, Deeb seemingly put an end to her months-long feud with Hikaru Shida by absolutely destroying her knee and keeping her out of action for an indeterminate time. The former NWA Women's World Champion is once again looking for gold and Blue is the first obstacle in her way. Blue could be in for some trouble on Wendesday night.

PLUS:

- TNT Champion "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes returns after being sidelined following a COVID exposure. What will he have to say about Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara?