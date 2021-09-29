"The Redeemer" Miro defends his TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara and Adam Cole meets Jungle Boy as AEW Dynamite is live from Rochester, NY, the home of the late, great Brodie Lee. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca. An encore of Dynamite will air at 11pm et/8pm pt on TSN2.

TNT Championship match: "The Redeemer" Miro (c) vs. Sammy Guevara - Still undefeated in singles action in AEW, "God's Favourite Champion" faces a stiff test on Wednesday night in the form of the red-hot "Spanish God." This matchup was born on last Friday night's Rampage when Miro retained his title over Fuego del Sol in a match that also saw Fuego's new car on the line. As Miro continued the beatdown after his victory, Fuego's close friend, Guevara, made the save. Since defeating Darby Allin for the TNT title in May, Miro has dispatched all challengers. The match against Guevara will be the ninth defence of his title. Guevara heads into the match with an only one loss in singles competition in the last calendar year. Can Guevara avenge his friend and bring gold back to the Inner Circle or will he join the long list of those left in Miro's wake?

--

Adam Cole (w/ The Elite) vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) - When it comes to in-ring action, it's going to be hard to top this match on Wednesday night. Over the course of his AEW career, Jack Perry has proven time and time again that he rises to the occasion against top competition and he'll be out to do that yet again when he takes on Cole. The pair met last Friday on Rampage as part of a trios match that saw Superkliq (Cole, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) get the better of Jungle Boy, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus with Cole getting the pin on Luchasaurus. The last member of The Elite that Perry took on in singles competition was AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a title match in June. Though Perry's effort was a valiant one, Omega retained his title. A victory over an established star like Cole would be a huge feather in the cap of Jungle Boy, but Cole has yet to taste defeat in AEW. Can Jungle Boy gain a measure of revenge in the Jurassic Express's ongoing feud with The Elite or will Cole's AEW record remain unblemished?

--

The Nightmare Family ("The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson) (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Matt Sydal and Dante Martin - Cody Rhodes's return to AEW last Wednesday night was an unhappy one. In a match that featured miscommunication with Anderson, Rhodes fell once again to Malakai Black in his first match in over a month. Looking to quickly turn the page, he teams with Johnson to take on one of AEW's newest teams in Sydal and Martin, who've been teaming together in recent weeks with their regular partners, their respective brothers, out of action. While the pair were defeated by FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in their last appearance on Dynamite, Sydal and Martin, two of AEW's premier high-flyers, will be a formidable challenge for the Nightmare Family. The marks only the second time that Rhodes and Johnson have teamed up, going 1-1 in the first two matches. Will Rhodes get back in the win column or will the team of Sydal and Martin keep Rhodes's losing streak going?

--

"The Superbad Girl" Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Anna Jay and Tay Conti - Anna Jay has only been back in action for a short time after a lengthy recovery from shoulder surgery, but he return to AEW has been fraught with problems. If the ongoing inner turmoil with the Dark Order weren't enough, she's been forced to deal with both Ford and The Bunny's seeming vendetta against her and Conti. While Jay defeated The Bunny on the Sept. 17 edition of Rampage, she fell to Ford this past Friday, thanks in large part to The Bunny's interference. Teaming with close friend Conti, Jay will now have the opportunity to perhaps end this feud on Wednesday night. Teaming for the fifth time, the duo of Jay and Conti are 3-1 in their previous matches. Will Jay and Conti finally rid themselves of this thorn in their sides or will Ford and The Bunny get the better of them again?

--

PLUS:

- What's next for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson after their time-limit draw last week?

- After dispatching with Powerhouse Hobbs on Rampage, will CM Punk now turn his focus to Team Taz's Ricky Starks next?