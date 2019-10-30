All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite' is live tonight from Charleston, West Virginia, featuring the World Tag Team Title Tournament finals and the official contract signing with Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes for the AEW World Title Match at 'Full Gear.'

Watch it on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 8pm et/5pm pt.

It has been building for months now, since 'Fyter Fest' when the first qualifying bout for the tournament took place between SCU, Private Party, and Best Friends.

From there we've seen seven teams make up the brackets for this battle to become the very first AEW World Tag Team Champions, with The Young Bucks, Private Party, Jurassic Express, Best Friends, The Dark Order and the two teams competing in the finals, Lucha Bros and SCU, have fought to get here.

Penta and Fenix defeated Jurassic Express and Private Party to get to this point, while the SCU duo put down Best Friends and Dark Order to arrive at the finals.

Meanwhile, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Cody Rhodes on November 9 at 'Full Gear.' From verbal assaults on Cody and his family, to the physical assaults handed down to The Elite and Dustin Rhodes by The Inner Circle, fans have seen Jericho do his best intimidate Rhodes.

Tonight it will become official as the two men meet in the centre of the ring to put pen-to-paper, sign their names on the dotted lines, and set in stone the AEW World Championship match in Baltimore.

