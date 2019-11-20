The truth resonates for Rhodes ahead of AEW Full Gear

On Wednesday night, in a promo that is still being talked about days later, Cody Rhodes, who is both the executive vice-president of All Elite Wrestling as well as the man that will challenge Chris Jericho for the World title at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, announced that if he isn’t able to defeat the champion, he will never wrestle for the AEW gold again.