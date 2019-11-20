2h ago
AEW Dynamite on TSN2 tonight: Jericho's 'huge announcement'
All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite' is live tonight from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.
TSN.ca Staff
Watch it on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 8pm et/5pm pt.
'Le Champion' Chris Jericho is promising a 'huge announcement'. Could it have something to do with the AEW Championship? Or maybe we'll find out if MJF will in fact join the Inner Circle
Fresh off his victory over last week over Michael Nakazawa, Jon Moxley goes one-on-on with Darby Allin. Will Moxley continue his domination over the competition or can Allin pull off the upset?
Also on the card tonight is the first ever Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. Private Party takes on Santana and Ortiz in tag-team action and Rey Fenix squares off against Nick Jackson.
