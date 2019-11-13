All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite' is live tonight from Municipal Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee

Watch it on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 8pm et/5pm pt.'

'Le Champion' Chris Jericho says that he wants all of the gold after successfully defending his AEW championship against Cody on Saturday night. He and fellow 'Inner Circle' member Sammy Guevara will challenge SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championship tonight.

Chris Jericho (@IamJericho) says that he deserves all the gold. This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite he teams with @SammyGuevara to challenge #SCU for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles.



or watch on @TNTdrama 8/7 pic.twitter.com/ZS5mhgaS3h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 12, 2019

PAC looks to avenge a loss to "Hangman" Adam Page in a rematch from their battle on Saturday night.

Can PAC come back with a win over Hangman in their rubber match this Wednesday in #AEWNashville? pic.twitter.com/VmmrPBMPFu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 12, 2019

Will Cody address his future after his career-changing loss to Jericho?

What's next for Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega after their gruesome unsanctioned match on Saturday?

