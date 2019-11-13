22m ago
AEW Dynamite on TSN2 tonight: Full Gear fallout
All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite' is live tonight from Municipal Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee
TSN.ca Staff
All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite' is live tonight from Municipal Auditorium in Nashville Tennessee
Watch it on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 8pm et/5pm pt.'
'Le Champion' Chris Jericho says that he wants all of the gold after successfully defending his AEW championship against Cody on Saturday night. He and fellow 'Inner Circle' member Sammy Guevara will challenge SCU for the AEW Tag Team Championship tonight.
PAC looks to avenge a loss to "Hangman" Adam Page in a rematch from their battle on Saturday night.
Will Cody address his future after his career-changing loss to Jericho?
What's next for Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega after their gruesome unsanctioned match on Saturday?
Click on the video below to watch the full On Demand episode of last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite: