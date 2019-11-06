AEW Dynamite on TSN2 tonight: Get in gear...

All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite' is live tonight from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, featuring AEW World Champion Chris Jericho teaming with Sammy Guevara to face Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

Watch it on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 8pm et/5pm pt.

Ahead of this Sunday’s Full Gear event, the two men that are set to battle for the AEW World Championship, will face separate, but important challenges.

“Le Champion” Jericho will join with fellow Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara to face Kenny Omega and Hangman Page in a tag team match.

With Jon Moxley as well as the rest of the Inner Circle lurking, the tag team showcase could end long before a pin or a submission.

Meanwhile, Rhodes is scheduled to make an announcement that could have far reaching effects on both AEW and the entire wrestling world.

This week’s @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite I will be uninterrupted and have the chance to make my career announcement. I hope it resonates with the fans, because it matters a great deal to me.



Wednesday - 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/EOnsNwtJoy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 4, 2019

"This week's @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite I will be uninterrupted and have the chance to make my career announcement," Rhodes posted on Twitter. "I hope it resonates with the fans, because it matters a great deal to me."

Trent and PAC will also meet in a singles match.

