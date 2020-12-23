The tag team titles will be on the line, a grudge match will be settled, a wedding date will be revealed and so much more will come to light as All Elite Wrestling holds its Holiday Bash on an all-new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight.

You can watch the action on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 10:30pm et/7:30pm pt.

Two young tag teams will try to make names for themselves at Daily's Place in Jacksonville as they take on some of the biggest names in the business.

After a few weeks of chasing the champions, the Acclaimed, Max Cater and Anthony Bowens will go for the biggest wins of their wrestling careers when they face The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team titles.

While no gold will be on the line, Top Flight, Darius Martin and Daunte Martin will also aim for a huge victory when they face The Demo God Chris Jericho and MJF of the Inner Circle in tag team action.

Dustin Rhodes is on a mission to take out every member of the Dark Order and this week he will get his shot at Evil Uno, a man he slapped the last time the two were in the ring together.

Uno referred to The Natural as the third-most important member of the Rhodes family in AEW and offered him a spot in the faction with the name “Seven”, a moniker Dustin would sooner forget. Rhodes responded by striking his future opponent.

The Dark Order will also take part in a six-man tag match as Colt Cabana, 5, and 10 take on Jurassic Express members: Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt.

If holiday romance is more your thing, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will announce their wedding date and they will no doubt be accompanied by The Best Man Miro, three people with no shortage of enemies that will be ready to ruin the moment.

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will also be in action, Pac will face The Butcher and Tony Schiavone will interview Sting.