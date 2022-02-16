Sammy Guevara puts his TNT Championship on the line against former champion Darby Allin. Plus, the Inner Circle explodes as Chris Jericho and Jake Hager take on Santana and Ortiz and Lee Moriarty answers the challenge of Bryan Danielson. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN3, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca

TNT Championship match: "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin (w/ Sting) - Two of the "Four Pillars of AEW" collide when Sammy Guevara puts his TNT title on the line against a former champion in Darby Allin. After defeating Cody Rhodes for the title at Full Gear 2020, Allin held onto the championship for 186, the longest reign in the title's history, before dropping it to Miro last May. In his time as champion, Allin successfully defended the title nine times against the likes of Matt Hardy, Scorpio Sky and Jungle Boy. Now in his second reign as champion, Guevara would like nothing more than to ensure Allin doesn't become a two-time champion himself at his expense. Wednesday night's match will mark the eighth one-on-one meeting between the two men in their careers and the third in AEW. The last match between the two came in the first round of the TNT Championship Tournament in April of 2020 with Allin emerging victorious. Over their seven previous matches, Allin holds a 5-2 mark, which would make him the favourite on Wednesday night. Can Allin become a two-time TNT Champion or will Guevara hang onto his gold?

Inner Circle explodes: "Le Champion" Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) - On last week's Dynamite, Santana and Ortiz made it clear that they were sick of taking a backseat to Chris Jericho. The in-ring blow-up of the faction that was formed on the very first edition of Dynamite followed weeks of infighting that Jericho insists is the result of Eddie Kingston getting into Santana and Ortiz's ear. In a trios match last month against the team of Daniel Garcia and 2point0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker), Santana and Ortiz refused to let Jericho even tag into the match and barely even acknowledged his presence. Jericho denies he ever held the duo back and, if anything, he helped raise their profiles. The arguing last Wednesday became enough that Sammy Guevara stormed out on the rest of his stable. This Wednesday, the four remaining men will settle things in the ring. Can these four men make it past this dispute or will this match mark the end of the Inner Circle as we know it?

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty - Weeks ago when Bryan Danielson approached the returning Jon Moxley about forming a stable of young talent to mentor, one of the first names he brought up was Lee Moriarty. It's very obvious that Danielson, widely considered to be one of the finest wrestlers of his generation, sees a great deal of potential in the up-and-coming Moriarty. But Moriarty already has a mentor in AEW in the form of Matt Sydal and he didn't take too kindly to Danielson unsettling his young charge on this past Friday's Rampage. Danielson will now have the chance to show Moriarty what he has to offer in person in what is undoubtedly the biggest match of Moriarty's career. But Moriarty isn't going to roll over for Danielson. He's taken on the likes of CM Punk, Alex Shelley and Jonathan Gresham in recent months. He's more than capable of holding his own against the American Dragon. Will Danielson prove his value to Moriarty or can Moriarty pull off the biggest victory of his career?

No disqualification match: Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez - When a feud between two competitors is this bitter, there's no sense in binding them to the rules of a regular match. Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez have made it clear that a no-DQ match is much more up their alley. The enmity between these two women goes back across several years and promotions, but what kicked things off again was the TBS Championship Tournament semi-final match on the Dec. 29 edition of Dynamite when Martine returned to AEW and cost Thunder Rosa her match with eventual tournament winner Jade Cargill. On the Feb. 4 Rampage, the two women squared off in a one-on-one match, but that ended in disqualification when Martinez grabbed a pipe from underneath the ring and levelled Thunder Rosa with it. Last week on Dynamite, AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, revealed that she was the one who brought Martinez back to AEW and had her go after Thunder Rosa at her behest. If Thunder Rosa can get by Martinez, are Baker and her world title up next?

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifying match: "Platinum" Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) vs. Wardlow (w/ Shawn Spears) - Max Caster was a participant in the 2021 edition of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the Revolution pay-per-view and he has the chance to take part in this year's match, but to do so, he's going to have to get by the man who is quite possibly the most destructive force in AEW right now in Wardlow. Wardlow has been laying competitors out left and right in recent weeks with his patented "Powerbomb Symphony," leaving his opponents in a heap. Caster will need to avoid that fate if he expects to defeat The Pinnacle's muscle in their first ever meeting. The winner of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match gets a shot at the TNT Championship. Last year's match was won by Scorpio Sky. What's interesting is that MJF has recently said that the terms of Wardlow's contract dictate that should he win the TNT Championship, it must be handed over to MJF. So, in effect, Wardlow is wrestling for his shot at winning a championship for his boss. Will Bowens make it to two straight Revolutions or will he become Wardlow's latest victim?

PLUS:

- After teaming with Jon Moxley to defeat FTR last week, CM Punk earned himself a rematch against MJF. On Wednesday night, Punk will dictate the terms of that match.