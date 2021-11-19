The Elite's Adam Cole teams with Bobby Fish to meet Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus), plus Jade Cargill takes on Red Velvet in a TBS Championship Tournament match and Darby Allin faces Billy Gunn. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Adam Cole and "The Infamous" Bobby Fish vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) - Only days after Jurassic Express and Christian Cage were victorious over The Elite's Superkliq (Adam Cole, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) at Full Gear in a wild falls-count-anywhere match, Cole continues his rivalry with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus on Rampage. But with Kenny Omega stepping away and the Young Bucks yet to be medically cleared after last Saturday, Cole will team with old friend Bobby Fish. Cole and Fish made up one half of the Undisputed Era faction that ran roughshod over NXT, but their time together in AEW hasn't exactly gone smoothly. On last week's Rampage, Fish lost to Jungle Boy and Cole attempted to attack following the match. When Luchasaurus and Cage came down to make the save for Jungle Boy, Cole left Fish for dead. Surely, Fish isn't going to let that slide, so how will that affect their partnership on Friday night?

--

TBS Championship Tournament quarter-final match: Jade Cargill (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) vs. Red Velvet - With a berth in the TBS Championship Tournament semis on the line, old foes Jade Cargill and Red Velvet meet on Friday night. It was against Velvet that the still undefeated Cargill made her AEW debut last March, teaming with Shaquille O'Neal to defeat Velvet and Cody Rhodes in a mixed tag. The pair met again weeks later on Dynamite where Cargill was once again victorious. With Cargill still yet to taste defeat in AEW, a win over her to advance in the tournament and give her record its first blemish couldn't get any sweeter for Red Velvet. Velvet heads into the bout on a four-match winning streak of her own. Will Jade's dominance continue or can Red Velvet pull off the upset?

--

Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Billy Gunn (w/ Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) - Perhaps not a match you were ever expecting to see, but Darby Allin will step into the ring on Friday night against cagey veteran Billy Gunn. Gunn made the challenge on Dynamite to Allin, who lost to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Full Gear in controversial fashion. The match will be Gunn's first singles contest in AEW since April with his in-ring focus having almost exclusively been on trios action with the Gunn Club in recent months. While it might be Gunn's first singles match in some time, he still remains one of AEW's most experienced hands with decades of competition under his belt. Allin would be foolish to overlook this challenge. But while he can be reckless at times, Allin is rarely unprepared and will look to bounce back from his PPV loss. Will Gunn's experience prove to be the deciding factor or will Allin get back on track?