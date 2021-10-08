AEW Rampage comes from Philadelphia on Friday night and is headlined by a pair of title matches as Lucha Bros. defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed and Ricky Starks puts his FTW Championship up for grabs in a Philadelphia Street Fight against former champion Brian Cage. Plus, CM Punk is in singles action. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/8pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

CM Punk vs. "Red Death" Daniel Garcia (w/ Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) - This is the match that CM Punk asked for on Dynamite and Daniel Garcia has granted it. The trio of Garcia and 2.0 have been a thorn in the sides of many in AEW since their arrivals several weeks ago, running afoul of the likes of Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. While they haven't always come out on top in their encounters with some of AEW's biggest stars, they've certainly grabbed their attention with Punk being the latest. Now Garcia will step into the ring with a man who remains undefeated in AEW. Since losing to Allin on Sept. 3, Garcia has reeled off three straight singles wins and will look to pull off the biggest win of his career over a legend. Can Garcia pull off the upset or will Punk's record remain unblemished?

--

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M) (c) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) - The No. 1 team in the AEW Rankings are getting their shots at the straps when The Acclaimed meet the Lucha Bros. on Friday night. It will be a first ever encounter between the two teams and the Lucha Bros.' second defence of the titles they won at All Out, defeating The Young Bucks. Since a defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on Dynamite in the middle of May, Caster and Bowens enter Rampage having won 10 straight tag matches. This will be the team's second shot at the titles, having previously lost to the aforementioned Jacksons last December. Can Bowens and Caster get it right this second time or will the Lucha Bros.' reign continue?

--

Jade Cargill (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) vs. Skye Blue - Skye Blue has quickly made a name for herself in AEW, but faces the stiffest competition of her young career when she takes on the undefeated Jade Cargill. Cargill is fresh off of a statement victory on last week's Rampage, defeating both Nyla Rose and Thunder Rosa in a three-way dance. Her march towards Britt Baker and a shot at her AEW Women's World Championship looks to be in full stride, but she cannot afford to overlook the challenge of Blue. While unable to pick up any victories, Blue has held her own against the likes of Riho, Rose and Emi Sakura. Will Blue break through and earn a win or will Cargill's unstoppable run keep going?

--

Philadelphia Street Fight for the FTW Championship: "Absolute" Ricky Starks (c) (w/ Hook) vs. "The Machine" Brian Cage - The history between these two men is well known and, for the first time since Team Taz's betrayal of Brian Cage, The Machine gets his shot at Ricky Starks, the man who took away his FTW title. Well, it wasn't just Starks who won that match. He didn't do it on his own. He had the help of Powerhouse Hobbs, Hook and Taz to complete the stabbing of Cage in the back on the July 14 edition of Dynamite. While revenge is obviously on the mind of Cage, he's going to have to be smart about it. A Philadelphia Street Fight is a no holds barred match, meaning that if the rest of Team Taz wants to get involved on Starks's behalf, they're more than welcome to do so. Can Cage hold off Team Taz to get back what's his or will the numbers game prove to be too much for The Machine?