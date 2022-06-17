Darby Allin has vengeance on his mind when he takes on the Undisputed Elite's Bobby Fish. Plus, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one with Dante Martin and Max Caster and the Gunn Club are in trios action. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Bobby Fish (w/ Kyle O'Reilly) vs. Darby Allin - It's almost one month to the day since Sting was taken out of action. On the May 18 edition of Dynamite, "The Icon" was decimated by Kyle O'Reilly. Wrapping Sting's leg in a chair, O'Reilly Pillmanized it with his Bombs Away top-rope kneedrop. Sting hasn't been seen in AEW since. Sting's associate, Darby Allin, attempted to avenge his mentor at Double or Nothing in a match against O'Reilly, but the Delta, BC native came out on top. Allin gets another opportunity to enact some form of retribution on Rampage when he faces off with O'Reilly's reDRagon tag partner, Bobby Fish. Fish was also involved in the attack that sidelined Sting and Allin will be just as happy to send a message through Fish as he would be O'Reilly. Friday's match is the first ever one-on-one encounter between the two. Fish is 2-0 against Allin in tag and multi-man matches in their previous bouts. Can Allin get a measure of revenge or will Fish stay undefeated against his opponent?

TBS Championship match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/ Stokely Hathaway, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan) vs. Willow Nightingale - On this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Stokely Hathaway announced an open challenge for Jade Cargill's TBS Championship for Rampage. Willow Nightingale quickly answered the challenge, despite Hathaway advising her against it. This will be the second meeting between Cargill and Nightingale and first in singles action. On the Apr. 29 Rampage, the Baddies (Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan) defeated the team of Nightingale, Skye Blue and Trish Adora. Nightingale knows that this is the biggest match of her AEW career, thus far, and hopes that experience against the likes of Mercedes Martinez, Taya Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo have readied her for the challenge that Cargill presents. Will Cargill keep her undefeated roll going or will we see a new TBS Champion?

Jon Moxley (w/ William Regal) vs. "Inhuman" Dante Martin (w/ Matt Sydal) - Jon Moxley has a lot on his plate right now. At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, Moxley faces off against New Japan Pro-Wrestling icon Hiroshi Tanahashi for the interim AEW World Championship. Then only days later in Detroit, Moxley teams up with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson and Wheeler YUTA) and Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz to do battle with the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker) in the second-ever Blood and Guts match on Dynamite. Before any of that happens, though, he takes on Dante Martin on Rampage. At 21, Martin is one of AEW's youngest competitors and continues to improve in-ring. His confidence is soaring and that's what led him to challenge Moxley for their first-ever singles match. Martin has fallen to Moxley in their previous two tag matches, but after recently going one-on-one with the likes of "Hangman" Adam Page, Scorpio Sky and Malakai Black, the Minneapolis native is ready to test himself against the former - and, perhaps, future - AEW World Champion. Will Martin pick up the biggest win of his career or has he bitten off more than he can chew with Moxley?

Trios match: "Platinum" Max Caster and the Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn) (w/ Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn) vs. Ruffin' It (Leon Ruff, Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) - The relationship between The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club seems to be an odd one. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens don't appear to like the Gunns all that much, but Billy Gunn seems to have taken a greater shine to The Acclaimed than he has two his own sons. Plus, while the fans have no love for the "Ass Boys," the crowd support for Caster and Bowens is growing. On Friday, Caster teams with Austin and Colten to take on Leon Ruff and Bear Country. This will be the third time the trio has been in action, going 1-1 in their previous two matches. Will this odd trio earn another victory or will they fall to Ruff and Bear Country?

PLUS:

- For the first time since Shane "Swerve" Strickland eliminated tag-team partner Keith Lee in the Casino Battle Royale on the June 8 Dynamite, we hear from the duo