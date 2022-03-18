The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) are in trios action, plus Keith Lee meets Max Caster and Darby Allin takes on The Butcher. You can catch AEW Rampage at a special time of 11:30pm et/8:30pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. The Butcher (w/ The Blade and Jose the Assistant) - Darby Allin has been embroiled in a feud with the Andrade Family Office in recent weeks and it continues on Friday night when he meets The Butcher in singles competition. Seemingly interested in acquiring Allin's services for the AFO, Andrade El Idolo lashed out when his advances were rebuffed. He laid Allin out during his TNT Championship match versus Sammy Guevara on the Feb. 16 edition of Dynamite, costing him the bout. Andrade and Allin met again in successive weeks in competition, but what reignited the enmity between the AFO and Allin was when the duo intervened in the beatdown the AFO handed out to former leader Matt Hardy on the Mar. 9 episode of Dynamite. The match marks the second ever singles meeting between the two men. Last April at an AEW event in Jacksonville, The Butcher won a battle royal for a shot at then-TNT Champion Allin later in the night. Allin successfully defended his title thanks to a Coffin Drop. Can Allin pick up another victory or will The Butcher and the AFO get the last laugh.

--

Trios match: The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) vs. Fuego del Sol and Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) - Fresh off of a victory over Death Triangle (PAC and Penta Oscura) and Erik Redbeard at Revolution, the House of Black returns to trios action against three men who have never teamed before in Fuego del Sol and Bear Country. The unfamiliarity among Fuego, Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder could spell trouble for the three men. The House of Black is as well-oiled a unit you will find in AEW and the three men are united by their willingness to do whatever is necessary to ensure that "the House always wins" is more than simply saying. Can Fuego and Bear Country somehow pull off a colossal upset or will they just be left in the wake of the House's path of destruction.

--

Red Velvet vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch - Former friends clash when Red Velvet takes on Leyla Hirsch on Friday night with emotions running high. Hirsch feels that Velvet is responsible for her missing out on an AEW Women's World Title shot. During the Mar. 9 Dynamite, Hirsch took on Thunder Rosa in a No. 1 contendership match. Just as she had done days earlier at Revolution to beat Kris Statlander, Hirsch attempted to use a turnbuckle she found outside of the ring to her advantage, but before she could lay out Thunder Rosa with it, Red Velvet intervened to ensure history wasn't going to repeat itself, allowing for Thunder Rosa to win that match and go on to beat Britt Baker for the world title this past Wednesday night. Now out for revenge, Hirsch meets Velvet for the second time in 2022. On the Jan. 26 Dynamite, Hirsch emerged victorious over Velvet in a singles match. Will Velvet even their series or will Hirsch use her anger towards a victory?

--

"Limitless" Keith Lee vs. "Platinum" Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) - Keith Lee is in action for a second straight Friday night, but comes to Rampage with a warning on his mind. This past Wednesday night, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs made it clear to Lee that Friday nights were the domain of Team Taz. If Lee knew what was good for him, he would pass on his match against Caster. Clearly, Team Taz doesn't know Lee all that well because he's a man who never backs down from a challenge. While a tag-team specialist, Caster should still provide a formidable one for Lee and the presence of Anthony Bowens at ringside could prove to be troublesome. And what about Team Taz? Lee is defying their ultimatum. Will they get involved?