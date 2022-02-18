Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion "Switchblade" Jay White makes his AEW in-ring debut on Friday as he takes on Trent Beretta. Plus, Dante Martin meets Powerhouse Hobbs in a Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifying match and Adam Cole faces Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance. You can catch AEW Rampage at 7pm et/4pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

"Switchblade" Jay White vs. Trent Beretta (w/ Orange Cassidy) - The leader of Bullet Club has arrived in AEW. We saw Jay White lay out former CHAOS stablemate Trent Beretta twice last week and now Beretta has the opportunity for revenge on Rampage. If you're unfamiliar with White's work, the 29-year-old Auckland native is one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's most accomplished singles performers and the first ever NJPW Grand Slam Champion. He's the only man in NJPW history to have won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship (defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi), IWGP Intercontinental Championship (defeating Tetsuya Naito), the IWGP United States Championship (defeating Kenny Omega) and the NEVER Openweight Championship (again defeating Tanahashi). White has spent much of the pandemic in North America, appearing for NJPW Strong and Impact Wrestling. In 2018, White defected from CHAOS, turning on its leader Kazuchika Okada, and assumed the leadership of Bullet Club following the departure of The Elite. Needless to say, Beretta hasn't forgotten about that. The match marks the first ever meeting between the two men. If White can get past Beretta, just who else is on King Switch's AEW hit list?

--

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifying match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin - Rivals now for several months, Will Hobbs and Dante Martin meet again with more than just pride on the line. For the winner of Friday's match, there is a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at next month's Revolution pay-per-view. The winner of that match receives a title shot for the TNT Championship, currently held by Sammy Guevara. Keith Lee and Wardlow have already qualified for the match. The bout will be the third between the two men with each competitor having won one of the previous two. Most recently, fresh off of his betrayal of Team Taz during the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, Martin defeated Hobbs on the Jan. 12 edition of Dynamite. While avenging that loss would be sweet for the big man, so would claiming a spot in the ladder match. Can Martin make it two straight wins over Powerhouse or will Hobbs become the third hoss in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match alongside Lee and Wardlow?

--

Adam Cole (w/ Brandon Cutler and reDRagon) vs. Preston "10" Vance - When we last saw Adam Cole, he tricked former Bullet Club stablemate and current AEW World Heavyweight Champion "Hangman" Adam Page into a brutal beating at the hands of himself and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) on this past Wednesday's Dynamite. The Dark Order came to Page's aid, but Vance was incensed. After Cole, Fish and O'Reilly escaped, 10 took out his frustrations on the security guards who tried to separate the two groups. Fired up, Vance has the opportunity to get his hands on Cole on Friday night. The Dark Order hasn't had the best of luck in singles matches against Cole with both Evil Uno and John Silver having previously fallen to him. Can 10 get the better of Cole or will his emotions get the best of him?

--

PLUS:

- Serena Deeb issues another Professor's Five-Minute Rookie Challenge