The Blackpool Combat Club is in action on Friday night when Jon Moxley takes on Wheeler YUTA and Bryan Danielson goes one-on-one with Trent Beretta. Plus, Shane "Swerve" Strickland meets QT Marshall. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA vs. Jon Moxley - Will the third time be the charm for new ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA against Jon Moxley? Coming off of a victory over Josh Woods for the title at Supercard of Honor last week, YUTA gets another opportunity to prove his mettle against a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. YUTA has made it clear in recent weeks that he wants in on the Blackpool Combat Club. It began on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite when YUTA and Chuck Taylor were defeated by Moxley and Bryan Danielson, despite a valiant effort. After offering a handshake to William Regal, he received a slap across the face for his troubles. But YUTA was undeterred and got right in the face of the legendary grappler. His singles match two weeks later against Danielson also ended in defeat. Still, YUTA hasn't abandoned his ambitions and will meet a man in Moxley who has already defeated him twice in one-on-one encounters. YUTA has already demonstrated his resilience, but Moxley's brutality seemingly knows no bounds. Can YUTA finally make his case for BCC membership undeniable?

--

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson (w/ William Regal) vs. Trent Beretta - As Wheeler YUTA has made his Blackpool Combat Club intentions clear, the byproduct of that has been the disintegration of Best Friends' unity. While Trent Beretta's dislike of YUTA isn't anything new, he became incensed after his approach to William Regal last month. Even as Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, who know YUTA from their CHIKARA days, have attempted to mediate, Beretta isn't interested in any kind of reconciliation. In taking on Bryan Danielson on Friday, Beretta is out to prove a point of his own - not only can he hang with the man many consider to be the best professional wrestler on earth, but YUTA was out of line trying to find others to help him improve his craft when the people who can do that are in Best Friends. The match will be only the second ever meeting between the two men and the first in over a decade. In their only previous match, Danielson defeated Beretta on the Sept. 27, 2011 edition of WWE Superstars. Can Beretta show up YUTA or will he fall once again to Danielson?

--

Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. QT Marshall (w/ Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo) - Looking to bounce back after his first loss in AEW at the hands of Ricky Starks, Shane "Swerve" Strickland returns to action against QT Marshall on Friday night in a first-ever meeting between the two competitors. Marshall heads into the match on a bit of a skid. He's lost five straight matches, including two singles matches, and has failed to get the better of Hook, his former pupil at the Nightmare Factory, at every turn. Taking on Swerve is unlikely to be the tonic Marshall needs to get back on track, but Marshall can hope that Strickland is overlooking him a little bit with a tag match on the horizon for next week when he and Keith Lee take on Team Taz's Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. Can Marshall get back to winning ways or will Swerve heap more misery on The Factory leader?

--

Owen Hart Foundation Cup qualifier: Red Velvet vs. Willow Nightingale - Willow Nightingale makes her return to AEW coming off a hard-fought loss to Mercedes Martinez last Friday night at Supercard of Honor in a match for the interim ROH Women's World Championship. Standing in her way of a spot in the Owen Hart tournament is Red Velvet. This will be a first-time meeting between the two women. Nightingale has yet to pick up a victory in AEW and there couldn't be a more opportune time for her. Velvet heads into the match at 7-2 in singles competition in 2022. Which woman will join Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida in the tournament?