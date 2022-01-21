After making his return to AEW on Dynamite, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley steps into the ring for the first time since October when he takes on "All Ego" Ethan Page. Plus, Jade Cargill defends her TBS Championship for the first time against Anna Jay and the Young Bucks face Roppongi Vice. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Jon Moxley vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page (w/ Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky) - Jon Moxley made his return to AEW on Wednesday night and made it very clear that the new version of Jon Moxley is hungrier and more dangerous than ever. The first person who will get to find that out firsthand is Men of the Year's Ethan Page. But this isn't a situation Page doesn't want to be in. The Stoney Creek, Ont. native challenged Mox to this match and Page is well aware of what that might entail. The last time we saw Moxley in action, he defeated The Dark Order's Preston Vance in little over two minutes on the Oct. 27 Dynamite. If this Moxley is leaner and meaner than before, Page could be in for a rough night. Yet Page also has something to prove. His last two singles losses came in TNT Championship matches against Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara, respectively. The Men of the Year constantly talk about how they should be in title contention and a win over a former AEW World Champion would go a long way for Page to reaffirm his credentials. Can Page get back to winning ways or will Mox return to the ring with a victory?

--

TBS Championship match: Jade Cargill (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) (c) vs. Anna Jay (w/ John Silver) - After defeating Ruby Soho in the TBS Championship Tournament final to become the inaugural champion earlier this month, Jade Cargill puts her title on the line for the first time against Anna Jay. Like Moxley vs. Page, this will be a first-time matchup on Friday night. Cargill remains undefeated in AEW, but now faces a new kind of pressure. This is the first time in her young career where she is the hunted. People will be gunning for her title and how she responds to that will spell out how her title reign goes. Her opponent has proven in recent weeks that she'll do whatever it takes to pick up a victory. On the New Year's Eve edition of Rampage, Jay wrapped barbed wire around her own arm before applying her Queenslayer submission to The Bunny. This will be only the second time that Jay has challenged for gold in AEW with her first being an unsuccessful attempt at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Championship back in November of 2020. Will Cargill keep her AEW record spotless or will Jay end her TBS Championship reign in its infancy?

--

The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (w/ Brandon Cutler) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) (w/ Orange Cassidy) - While this might be the first time we're seeing a meeting between these two teams in AEW, the history between The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice stretches back many years and across continents. These two teams were staples of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling junior heavyweight tag division and fought over those titles on a number of occasions. The Jacksons defeated Roppongi Vice for the IWGP World Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships twice, while Roppongi Vice also won those titles from the Bucks twice over the years. Matches between these two teams have been both hard-fought and spectacular with the familiarity between the four men breeding both contempt and an intense rivalry. Few know the Jacksons as well as Romero and Beretta. Their match on Friday night comes in the middle of a bitter rivalry between the SuperKliq/reDRagon and Best Friends. Emotions are already running high and that will undoubtedly add to the existing enmity. Which side will claim the victory in this latest clash?

--

Hook vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther) - Hook is quickly becoming a Rampage fixture. Already a fan favourite in his short time on the active AEW roster, Taz's son has put away every competitor he's faced with Redrum, his version of his father's famous katahajime finisher. Up next on the docket is Chaos Project's Serpentico. As of yet, nobody has been able to hang with Hook or even make him break a sweat, really. Can Serpentico offer the biggest challenge to date or will Hook walk out of Washington, DC with another victory?