Sammy Guevara puts his TNT Championship on the line against Andrade El Idolo. Plus, Orange Cassidy takes on The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the Revolution pay-per-view and AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and Thunder Rosa have a contract signing for their title match at the PPV. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

TNT Championship match: "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant) - Does Sammy Guevara have Andrade El Idolo to thank for still being the TNT Champion? On the Feb. 16 edition of Dynamite, Guevara took on Darby Allin in a title match. After Jose the Assistant got himself involved and distracted the referee, Andrade entered the ring and smashed his iPad over Allin's head. While Guevara was completely unaware of what happened, he was able to hit the Go to Hell on the prone Allin to retain his title. But rest assured, Guevara won't be quick to thank the former La Sombra on Friday evening. He'll be too busy trying to keep his title away from him. Andrade has been a champion everywhere he's gone in his career. Andrade is a former CMLL Universal Champion, IWGP Intercontinental Champion, NWA World Welterweight Champion, WWE United States Champion and NXT Champion. The match marks Andrade's first shot at gold in AEW and it's also a first-time meeting between the two competitors. Will Andrade get his hands on some AEW gold or will Guevara's reign continue?

--

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifying match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (w/ Danhausen) vs. Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster) - Who will be the next man to join Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at next weekend's Revolution pay-per-view? The winner of that ladder match will earn himself a shot at the TNT Championship. Friday's match is another first-time one-on-one meeting, but Orange Cassidy and Anthony Bowens have competed against one another one previous time. On the Nov. 1, 2021 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, the Best Friends team of Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler YUTA defeated Bowens, Max Caster and Serpentico. Along with the spot in the ladder match, there might be a little bit of pride on the line for Bowens. With Bowens out with an injury at this time last year, his partner, Caster, earned himself a spot in the match at Revolution 2021. Bowens will want to match his partner's accomplishment lest he look like The Acclaimed's weak link, but getting past Cassidy won't be an easy task, especially with Danhausen lurking around.

--

Wardlow (w/ Shawn Spears) vs. Nick Comoroto (w/ Aaron Solo) - It will be a hoss fight on Friday night when Wardlow meets the Factory's Nick Comoroto. While Comoroto represents a bigger opponent than the ones Wardlow has faced in recent weeks, the Cleveland native is an absolute buzzsaw right now, tearing through everybody put in front of him. Wardlow is 14-1 in his last 15 singles matches with the sole loss coming on the Dec. 1 edition of Dynamite against CM Punk in a match that he should have won. Will Comoroto be able to put up more of a fight or will he be the latest victim of Wardlow's Powerbomb Symphony?

--

PLUS:

- AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and her challenger at Revolution, Thunder Rosa, officially sign the contracts for their match

- Serena Deeb once again issues "The Professor's Five-Minute Rookie Challenge."