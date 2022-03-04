The TNT Championship is on the line when Sammy Guevara defends against both Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo in a three-way dance. Plus, Christian Cage meets Ethan Page for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and Keith Lee is in action. You can catch AEW Rampage LIVE at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Three-way TNT Championship match: "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant and Matt Hardy) - Fresh off of retaining his title against Andrade El Idolo in a very entertaining contest on last Friday's Rampage, Sammy Guevara puts his TNT Championship on the line again on Friday night, but this time he has two challengers for his crown in both Andrade and Darby Allin. While Guevara has defeated both men in championship defences in recent weeks, a three-way dance throws in a big wrinkle: Guevara can lose the TNT Championship without being pinned. The timing of this match is curious, as well, considering that Guevara will team with Allin and Sting on Sunday night at the Revolution pay-per-view to take on the Andrade-Hardy Family Office team of Andrade, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in AEW's first-ever tornado trios match. Friday night's match marks the first three-way defence of a men's singles title since Kenny Omega successfully defended the AEW World Championship against PAC and Orange Cassidy at last spring's Double or Nothing PPV. Can Guevara hang onto gold, will Allin become a two-time champion or will Andrade bring the TNT Championship to the AHFO?

--

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match qualifying match: "All Ego" Ethan Page (w/ Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky) vs. Christian Cage - Two of the province of Ontario's finest wrestling exports go one-on-one for the first time ever for the final spot in Sunday night's Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. The winner of that match earns a TNT Championship match. Already qualified for the match are Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Wardlow, Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy. Cage's history in ladder matches is well-known. In 21 ladder matches over his illustrious career, Cage has won both tag team and world titles. There are few better versed in that kind of match than the Orangeville native. But to get into another, he'll first have to get past Stoney Creek's Page. One half of Men of the Year, Page would like nothing more than another shot at the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. He made his AEW debut at last year's Revolution PPV, but was unable to pick up the victory in the match with his future tag-team partner Scorpio Sky winning the ladder match. A victory over a seven-time world champion in Cage would go a long way for Page to signal his intent. Will Cage be able to add to his ladder match legacy or will Page get another opportunity at what eluded him last year?

--

PLUS:

- "Limitless" Keith Lee returns to action ahead of Sunday night's Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

- Serena Deeb offers another edition of The Professor's Five-Minute Rookie Challenge