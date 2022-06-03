Longtime rivals the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) and the Lucha Bros. (Penta Oscura and Rey Fenix) do battle once again on Friday night. Plus, Scorpio Sky puts his TNT Championship on the line against Dante Martin and Athena makes her AEW debut. You can catch AEW Rampage LIVE at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (w/ Brandon Cutler) vs. Lucha Bros. (Penta Oscura and Rey Fenix) (w/ PAC and Alex Abrahantes) - They've met for championships in the past and now the Young Bucks and Lucha Bros. meet again on Friday night with both teams looking to carve a path forward in what is an increasingly crowded AEW tag-team division. Both teams suffered losses at Double or Nothing. The Jacksons were defeated by the Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), while Death Triangle (Penta, Fenix and PAC) fell in trios action against the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews). But the Young Bucks got back on the winning side of things on Wednesday night on Dynamite when the Undisputed Elite (the Jacksons, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) teamed with Hikuleo to defeat Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, Christian Cage and the AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) in a 10-man tag with a Meltzer Driver putting away Jungle Boy. A pinfall victory over one of the tag-team champions signals the Jacksons' intent to get those titles back and a victory over the Lucha Bros., the team that defeated them for the titles back at All Out 2021, would practically make a title match inevitable. The match will mark the ninth tag-team meeting over the years between the two teams with Penta and Fenix holding a 5-3 edge, but with the match taking place only five miles away from the Jacksons' hometown of Rancho Cucamonga in Ontario, CA, the Bucks will be the heavy crowd favourite. Which of these two teams will emerge victorious?

--

"The Fallen Goddess" Athena vs. Kiera Hogan (w/ Red Velvet) - One of pro wrestling's hottest free agents arrived in AEW at Double or Nothing when Athena made her presence known after Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS Championship against Anna Jay. With her sights firmly set on Cargill and her title, Athena gets to work on Friday night when she takes on the Baddies' Kiera Hogan. For those unfamiliar with Athena, she is a former NXT Women's Champion and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She's stepped into the ring with the likes of Natty Neidhart, Charlotte Flair and Bayley. She's a seasoned competitor with a championship pedigree and immediately becomes another threat in the AEW women's division. Standing in the way of her first AEW victory is Cargill's associate Hogan. Hogan is 4-1 in singles competition in 2022 and is coming into the match off of two straight wins. She will be a good test right out of the gate for "The Fallen Goddess." Will Athena's debut be a successful one or will Hogan spoil the party?

--

TNT Championship match: Scorpio Sky (c) (w/ Dan Lambert and "All Ego" Ethan Page) vs. Dante Martin - While Scorpio Sky is elated to finally have Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian in his rearview mirror, Dante Martin presents a much different kind of challenge to his TNT Championship. Yes, Kazarian and Guevara are more experienced veterans and have held titles in the past, neither man possesses the boundless energy of Martin. Guevara's fearlessness is tempered by recklessness whereas Martin uses his eternal underdog status to his benefit through calculated risk. Though he hasn't always come out on top, Martin - at still only 21 - has proven his mettle against the very best of AEW in "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega. Championship gold has still eluded the Minneapolis native, but it feels like it's only a matter of time before a title is around his waist. Sky simply can't afford a letdown here with the emotional stakes that existed against Guevara and Kazarian having abated. Will Sky's second reign as TNT Champion continue or will Martin pull off the upset?