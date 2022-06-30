Newly crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) take on NJPW's Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto). Plus, a challenger for Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship will be determined in a 20-man Royal Rampage battle royal and Nyla Rose meets Toni Storm. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Royal Rampage 20-man battle royal for a shot at the Interim AEW World Championship: Frankie Kazarian vs. John Silver vs. Rush vs. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta Oscura vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. "Absolute" Ricky Starks vs. "Limitless" Keith Lee vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Darby Allin vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes vs. "Platinum" Max Caster vs. "The Premier Athlete" Tony Nese vs. Matt Hardy vs. Brody King vs. "Inhuman" Dante Martin - The first challenger for Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship will be determined on Friday night through a 20-man battle royal featuring two rings. Among those taking part in the match are former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, former ROH World Champion Rush, former AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta Oscura and former TNT Champion Darby Allin. With a battle royal as unpredictable as any kind of wrestling match, it's a fool's errand to pick favourites, but strength always comes into play, making the likes of Keith Lee, Brody King and Powerhouse Hobbs among those with an advantage in that category. But speed and elusiveness are also assets in a battle royal, giving an edge to the Darby Allins and Dante Martins in the match. Any way you slice it, the man who emerges victorious is going to have to work for it. Who will step up to challenge Jon Moxley?

--

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto) - In their first tag-team action since becoming champions for a second time earlier this month, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson take on former IWGP World Tag Team Champions Bishamon (YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto). On this past Wednesday's Dynamite, the Bucks lamented the absence of their friends (with Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly all sidelined by injury and even Brandon Cutler nowhere to be found) and declared their title belts as their only remaining friends. Reluctant to part with those, Friday's match is not a title match. Should Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeat the Jacksons, only then will they get a shot at those belts. Bishamon made their AEW debuts at Forbidden Door, defeating The Factory's QT Marshall and Aaron Solo. The challenge from Bishamon isn't anything to be sneezed at by the Bucks. The duo holds wins over the likes of Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi), Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) and House of Torture's EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi. While the Jacksons have wrestled YOSHI-HASHI and Goto in a variety of Bullet Club versus CHAOS multi-man matches, this will be the first ever two-on-two meeting between the four men. Can Bishamon earn themselves an AEW World Tag Team Championship match?

--

"The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) vs. Toni Storm - It's another first-time meeting on Rampage when former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose faces off against the most recent No. 1 contender Toni Storm. Storm came up short in her title match against current women's champion Thunder Rosa at Forbidden Door, falling to the champion's use of Dustin Rhodes' Final Reckoning finisher. Storm will see the match against Rose as an opportunity to bounce back and build some momentum towards another title challenge. While Storm and Rose have never met each other before, they're more than familiar. Earlier this month on Dynamite, Rose beat down Storm after she was victorious over Marina Shafir. Storm certainly hasn't forgotten about that. Like for Storm, a win over a top opponent would also build a case for Rose as she makes her way back towards title contention. No matter who wins this match, the outcome looks to have significant repercussions for the rest of the AEW women's division. Which woman will come out on top?