The Young Bucks meet old foes Roppongi Vice, plus Jurassic Express defends their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Gunn Club and both AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and Hook are in action on Friday night. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (w/ Brandon Cutler) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) (w/ Orange Cassidy) - After their planned match was postponed due to a health issue with Rocky Romero, old foes from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice, meet for the first time in nearly five years on Rampage. The rivalry between these two teams goes back years and spans continents. In the mid-2010s, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships were on the line on a number of occasions between the duos with the titles changing hands among the four men on a number of occasions. But there's an added bit of intrigue to Friday's match — the presence of "Switchblade" Jay White. As we learned on Wednesday night, the leader of Bullet Club has come to AEW on the invitation of Adam Cole, something that he didn't share with the Jacksons. You can understand the Bucks' trepidation over dealing with White. In 2018, then-Bullet Club leader Kenny Omega offered membership to White, who proceeded to double-cross him and then defeat him for the IWGP United States Championship. Following The Elite's defection from Bullet Club, White joined the stable and took over as its leader. Of course, Romero and Trent Beretta won't be happy to see him either because when White joined Bullet Club, he did so by turning on CHAOS of which he was a member at the time. Can these two teams focus on the task at hand or will the presence of King Switch be too much to ignore?

--

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) (w/ Christian Cage) vs. Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/ Billy Gunn) - The No. 1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships have been a thorn in the side of Jurassic Express for weeks now and the time to settle matters in the ring has finally come. While Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are undoubtedly itching to get their hands on the Gunns, they would be wise not to take this challenge lightly. The team of Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn is undefeated in AEW, racking up win after win on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. There is also the matter of their father, the tag-team legend Billy Gunn, on the outside that Jurassic Express will have to contend with, as well. They have help in that regard with a tag-team icon of their own in their corner in the form of Christian Cage. The two men have 20 tag team championships between them. Will Gunn Club pick up the biggest win of their careers in the form of AEW gold or will the tag titles remain firmly around the waists of Jurassic Express?

--

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (w/ Rebel and Jamie Hayter) vs. Robyn Renegade - A student of the Nightmare Factory, Robyn Renegade is thrown into the deep end on Thursday night when she takes on AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. Renegade has wrestled in AEW a few times in the past, teaming with her twin sister Charlette Renegade on Dark and Dark: Elevation. But the challenge of Baker will be the stiffest of her young career. If there's anything Renegade can hope to exploit in her much more experienced opponent, it could be ring rust. The match will be only the second singles match of the year for Baker, so if there's any opening at all for Renegade, it could be there - even if it's unlikely. Can Renegade pull off the shocking upset that could perhaps put her in line for a future title shot or will Baker pick up a victory as she heads towards a title defence at the Revolution pay-per-view?

--

Hook vs. Blake Li (w/ QT Marshall) - The latest front in the feud between Hook and QT Marshall involves another of Marshall's students in Blake Li. Not much is known about Li, as this match will mark his AEW debut, but there must be something to him if Marshall has tasked him with taking down Hook. Hook enters the match still undefeated in AEW at 4-0 and he's ended every match with Redrum, his version of his father Taz's patented katahajime, the Tazmission. Will Marshall finally get one over on Hook through Li or will QT's prized pupil become "just another victim," as Hook's father used to say?