Mahomes throws three TDs as Chiefs lead Bengals at halftime

Mahomes finds a leaping Hill to help Chiefs strike first against Bengals

Patrick Mahomes threw three first-half touchdowns to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 21-10 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals at halftime of the AFC championship game.

Mahomes completed 18-of-21 passes in the first half for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs opened the scoring after the Bengals went three-and-out on the game’s opening drive when Mahomes found Tyreek Hill in the back of the endzone for the speedy receiver’s third touchdown of the postseason.

Kansas City added to their lead early in the second quarter, when Mahomes danced around the backfield, avoiding multiple Bengals’ defenders before finding Travis Kelce for the touchdown to give the Chiefs a 14-3 lead.

Hardman extended the Chiefs’ lead to 21-3 on a three-yard touchdown reception with five minutes remaining in the half.

Samaje Perine cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-10 with under two minutes remaining, scampering 41 yards on a catch and run for the touchdown.

Bengals' tight end C.J. Uzomah is doubtful to return after leaving the game in the first quarter with a knee injury.