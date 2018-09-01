COLUMBUS, Ohio — Harrison Afful and Justin Meram scored in the second half to help the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Afful had his shot attempt from about 30 yards blocked by Alexander Ring. The rebound came directly back to Afful, who bent it into the right corner to tie it in the 61st minute.

Meram headed home Pedro Santos' corner two minutes later to give the Crew (12-8-7) the lead.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi opened the scoring for NYCFC (14-7-6) in the 53rd minute.