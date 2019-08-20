Ezekiel Elliott was not laughing at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' "Zeke who?" quip on Saturday, his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, told ESPN on Monday.

"I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke -- we actually thought it was disrespectful," Arceneaux said.

Elliott has yet to report to the Cowboys as he holds out in hopes of a new contract. ESPN has previously reported that the running back, who is under contract for two more seasons, will sit out the season if he doesn't receive a new deal.

Jones, who later said he was "cracking a joke at Zeke's expense," responded to a question about the star running back after a preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams with "Zeke who?"

With Elliott absent, fourth-round pick Tony Pollard has moved into the starting running back role for the Cowboys. Pollard rushed for 42 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown in Saturday's 14-10 win over the Rams. Jones noted Saturday, however, that the plans to have Pollard complement Elliott, not replace him.

"He knows exactly what to do, and he knows how to do it, so it is, he goes out there and he plays to that level," Jones said. "If he continues this through the next several weeks, he's going to be right in the middle of it early, and that will really complement what we're doing with Zeke. Not replace that. And I mean that, not replace that. Nobody's getting cute here, but it'll certainly be a great complement. ... I can picture those guys same sets at the same times out there and really giving those defenses fits."

The 24-year-old Elliott has led the NFL in rushing two of his three seasons in the league, but received a six-game suspension during the 2017 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy and has had other off-the-field incidents since entering the NFL in 2016.

He continues to train in Mexico ahead of the season, Arceneaux confirmed Monday.