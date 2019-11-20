The agent for Cyle Larin has denied a report out of Turkey that the Montreal Impact have made an offer for the Canada and Besiktas forward.

Speaking to The Athletic's Paul Tenorio, Larin's agent says his client is happy in Europe.

Regarding the Cyle Larin to Montreal rumors: I spoke to his agent who said Larin is happy in Belgium (7 goals, 6 assists in 16 games this season) and the Canadian forward’s ambition is to continue to work his way up in the European leagues. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) November 20, 2019

Larin, 24, is currently on loan with Belgian side Zulte Waregem. He has six goals in 15 league appearances with the team.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Larin spent three seasons in Major League Soccer with Orlando City after being taken with the top pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft out of UCONN.

In 87 league games over three seasons with the club, Larin scored 43 times.

Larin joined Besiktas in January of 2018 in an acrimonious departure from Orlando.