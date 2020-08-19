2h ago
Agent says QB Siemian signing with Titans
The agent for quarterback Trevor Siemian says his client is signing with the Tennessee Titans. Siemian recently worked out for the team and now joins Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside in the QB room.
The 28-year-old appeared in one game last season for the New York Jets after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.
He started a total of 27 games in 2016 and 2017 for Denver, going 13-11 with 30 touchdowns compared to 24 interceptions.
He was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northwestern.