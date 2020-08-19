Alex Smith opens up on his return to the football field

The agent for quarterback Trevor Siemian says his client is signing with the Tennessee Titans.

The #Titans are signing former #Jets backup QB Trevor Siemian, per agent @MikeMcCartney7. Siemian recently worked out for the team, and now joins Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside in the QB room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2020

Siemian recently worked out for the team and now joins Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside in the QB room.

The 28-year-old appeared in one game last season for the New York Jets after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos.

He started a total of 27 games in 2016 and 2017 for Denver, going 13-11 with 30 touchdowns compared to 24 interceptions.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Northwestern.