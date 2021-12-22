The American Hockey League announced Wednesday the 2022 AHL All-Star Classic, scheduled for February 6-7 in Laval, QC. will not be held.

“The Laval Rocket and Place Bell have done an outstanding job preparing to host our All-Star Classic festivities this year,” AHL president and CEO Scott Howson said. “But with the event only six weeks away and faced with ongoing challenges pertaining to health and safety, international travel, and group gatherings, the League and the Rocket organization feel it is in everybody’s best interests to postpone the event. We remain committed to bringing the All-Star Classic to Laval.”

Update regarding the 2022 AHL All-Star Classic



“Postponing the All-Star Classic for a second year is disappointing, but unfortunately unavoidable in the circumstances. This is one of the most prestigious events in the AHL and we look forward to hosting this major event at Place Bell. We are very grateful to our fans and partners for their loyalty during this difficult time. We also want to thank the American Hockey League for their confidence and their collaboration on this project” France Margaret Bélanger president, sports and entertainment at Groupe CH said in a statement.

Like the NHL, the AHL has seen a growing number of games postponed by COVID-19 over recent weeks.