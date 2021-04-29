Marlies return from COVID shutdown; grateful for financial help from Leafs

The American Hockey League announced Thursday that due to league COVID-19 protocols, the AHL will not be able to hold its traditional Calder Cup Playoffs this spring.

League president Scott Howson announced in a release that teams in the Pacific Division will complete the season with a playoff tournament to determine a division champion, while the other four divisions will not have postseason play.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to award the Calder Cup this spring, we are grateful to have been able to provide a safe and competitive environment for more than 1,000 players to play AHL hockey and continue their development,” he said. “We’re especially thankful for the work done by our athletic trainers, COVID-19 officers and other front-line workers to ensure the health and safety of all of our players and staff throughout the league.”

The format for the Pacific Division tournament will be announced at a later date and the tournament winner will be awarded the John D. Chick Trophy.

The Atlantic, Central, North and Canadian Divisions will award championships to each first place team.

The AHL also announced that its Board of Governors has approved the calendar for the 2021-22 campaign, with all 31 teams beginning the regular season on October 15 and ending on April 24, 2022.

Division alignments and schedule information will be announced during the offseason.