Steeves scores in OT, Marlies edge Bears for season-high fifth straight win

HERSHEY, Pa. — Alex Steeves scored his second of the game 1:21 into overtime and the Toronto Marlies extended their season-high win streak to five games with a 4-3 victory over the Hershey Bears in the AHL on Saturday.

Josh Ho-Sang had a goal and an assist, and Filip Kral also scored for Toronto (16-10-1-1). Mikhail Abramov had three helpers, including on Steeves' OT winner.

Starting goalie Joseph Woll left the game with an injury in the second period after stopping 26-of-28 shots. Erik Kallgren made 15 saves in relief.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored a short-handed goal and Garrett Pilon found the back of the net on the power play for the division-leading Bears (18-10-3-2). Tobias Geisser scored at even strength.

Zach Fucale turned away 18 pucks in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.