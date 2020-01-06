Tua Taigovailoa is turning pro.

The Alabama quarterback announced on Monday that he will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Taigovailoa, 21, just completed his junior year with the Crimson Tide, but dislocated his right hip in a November win against Mississippi State that prematurely ended his season.

A native of 'Ewa Beach, HI, Taigovailoa finishes his collegiate career with a litany of Bama records including the single-season offensive yards mark, total touchdowns in a season and career TDs.

In his time at Tuscaloosa, Taigovailoa won the 2018 SEC title and 2017 national championship for which he was named offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Taigovailoa is the latest in a number of high-profile Bama players to declare for the draft including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and defensive back Xavier McKinney.

