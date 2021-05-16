KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored a pair of goals, one in each half, and Kansas City dominated Vancouver 3-0 on Sunday.

Pulido and Dániel Sallói scored goals four minutes apart in the first half.

It was the first time Kansas City (3-2-1) scored two goals in an opening half since its home opener on March 7 last year in a 4-0 win over Houston.

"Today was our hardest day this season as a team," said Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos. "We looked overwhelmed in the first 25 minutes. We struggled, they came out at us in waves, and it made it very difficult for us. And when we won the ball, we weren't able to get out of pressure."

Sallói scored on a give-and-go at the 28th minute when he dropped it to Pulido who tapped it back to Sallói who punched it past keeper Maxime Crépeau.

Pulido drew a penalty kick at the 32nd minute when Ryan Raposo clipped him from behind in the box as he attempted to put a shot on goal.

Pulido sealed it at the 58th minute when he took a pass from Gadi Kinda, evaded a defender and put a shot between a pair of defenders and out of range of Crépeau.

Vancouver (2-3-1) didn’t earn its first corner until the 64th minute.

“The result says everything," said Whitecaps centre back Ranko Veselinovic. "They were better in every segment of the game today: in defence, in pressure, in offence. They deserved their three points."

