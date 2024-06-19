Croatia has work to do in order to avoid dropping their first two games at UEFA Euro 2024 as they head into halftime down 1-0 against Albania.

Albania once again took an early lead over a favoured opponent thanks to Qazim Laci, who headed home the match’s first goal in the 11th minute.

Albania had a glorious chance to extend the lead in the 30th minute but Kristjan Asllani was unable to beat Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic to extend the lead. The Albanians nearly extended the lead once again in first half injury time but were unable connect on a header in the box.

Croatia held the stronger possession numbers through the first half at 65 per cent but were unable to generate any high danger chances and did not register a shot on goal through the first 45 minutes.

Croatia dropped their opening match to Spain 3-0. Albania got off to a good start in their match against Italy, scoring 23 second in but eventually fell 2-1.

Spain and Italy face off tomorrow for the lead in Group B.