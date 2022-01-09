Firewolves double up Rush for 1st NLL victory of season

ALBANY, N.Y. — Ryan Benesch, Joe Resetarits and Andrew Kew scored two goals apiece in Albany's 10-5 win over the Saskatchewan Rush in the National Lacrosse League on Saturday as the Firewolves earned their first victory of the season.

Reilly O'Connor, Jackson Nishimura, Tanner Thomson and Joe Nardella also scored for Albany (1-2), which got 31 saves from Doug Jamieson.

Robert Church netted a hat trick for Saskatchewan (1-3), Mark Matthews had a goal and two assists and Dan Lintner also scored. Adam Shute stopped 37 shots.

The Firewolves took a one-goal lead going into the fourth quarter and scored four unanswered goals to seal the encounter.

Albany was 1 for 4 on the power play. The Rush were 2 for 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2022.